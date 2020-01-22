Lewisville City Council members have decided to postpone a decision about whether the city should allow commercial vehicles to park on city roads.
The current law prohibits it, but Lewisville Mayor George Judd said the city has not fully enforced the ordinance. Judd said the council could change the ordinance to allow for permitted parking, or the city could begin fully enforcing the current ordinance. He said for now, individuals parking in violation will not be cited.
“The council agreed we’d hold off on any citations until a final decision is made on whether we’re going to allow it or not,” Judd said.
After “considerable discussion” Jan. 8, city council members decided to do more research and tabled the matter for the council’s next meeting, according to the meeting draft minutes. Discussion included the benefits and downsides of changing the ordinance. Members of the public also voiced their comments.
According to the draft minutes, “residents and businesses feel it would be more convenient to be able to park in the right of way rather than having to leave their vehicle at the business parking lot and drive a private vehicle back and forth to work.” Other arguments in favor of changing the ordinance included there being limited parking areas for commercial vehicles and a history of parking in city right of way.
Ball Brothers Produce, a Lewisville company, has had employees who park commercial vehicles on city right of way for years. Judd said the company sparked the discussion on changing the ordinance after an individual who had been cited mentioned Ball Brothers’ vehicles.
Trever Belnap, a Ball Brothers Produce employee, has said those at Ball Brothers were previously unaware of the ordinance. He has said he hopes to reach a mutually beneficial solution for the company and city, and said he would be interested in permits for commercial vehicles.
However, there are concerns about allowing commercial vehicles to park, according to draft meeting minutes. The large vehicles could cause damage to city roads and underground ditches. They could also make Lewisville less desirable for individuals looking for a home in city limits as well as for residents.
“Looking to the future, do we want commercial vehicles parked alongside the roads?” Judd said.
An additional consideration is the ordinance also prohibits truck drivers from parking semi-trucks in the right of way. Judd said there are residents who do park trucks in front of their houses, which is against the ordinance.
“Not allowing it means we’re going to have to not allow it at all, whether you’re a commercial business or not,” he said.
Judd said the council considered a draft ordinance allowing for permitted parking of commercial vehicles. He said it would need to be updated if the council chooses to pursue a permit option. Discussion on the ordinance will continue in the council’s February meeting.