A Lewisville Community Center renter cost the city more than $100 in repairs after damaging a wall and trying to fix it themselves, prompting the city council to consider investing in security cameras.
Lewisville Mayor George Judd said the damage occurred sometime in December. He said multiple individuals rented the center in December, and city officials are unsure who caused the damage above a drinking fountain.
“It looks like they taped something to the walls, and when they took their tape off, it ripped the Sheetrock off the wall,” Judd said. “So they, rather than pay the damage fee, they painted it.”
It is against the community center rental policy to tack, glue, staple, tape or otherwise adhere materials and decorations to the community center walls.
According to the policy, a Lewisville representative checks the building after each rental for damage. Each renter provides a $200 deposit, which pays the cost of cleaning and any damages. Judd said in this case, the damage went unnoticed until two weeks after the final December rental, and the culprit did not have to pay.
Judd said he estimates costs of repairs to the wall at $150, including labor and paint for the entire wall. He said in the future, representatives will need to more thoroughly check the facility after rentals and “look at the walls a little closer.” Council members also voted to request three bids on surveillance cameras. Judd said a security system could encourage future renters to follow the community center policy.
“Sometimes people know there’s a camera there, they’re more apt to act correctly and by the rules,” he said.
Council members also addressed another issue with the community center during the meeting. Judd said the city missed out on funding in November after two individuals wanted to use the center at the same time. The person who reserved it did not use it and did not pay, Judd said.
“The question basically came up, why was it even on the calendar as reserved if they hadn’t paid?” Judd said.
Judd said it was already part of the policy for renters to pay at time of reservation, but said council members approved language that further clarifies the policy. According to the updated language, renters must also give notice of cancellation 48 hours in advance to be refunded and no longer need to specify which rooms they will use.
Rentals are $50 for city residents and $200 for non-city residents per day, according to the policy. The city charges community groups and non-profit organizations $25 per year.