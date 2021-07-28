The Lewisville council members tabled further discussion of animals in residential and commercial zones during the Lewisville City Council meeting that was held on July 14.
According to Lewisville Mayor George Judd, there was a work meeting a while back that people were welcome to attend but did not, so there were a lot of comments brought forward during the meeting that the council members decided to have another work meeting to refine the idea a little more for another public hearing in August.
“We are trying to maintain the atmosphere of urban farm life, where people can raise their own cow and have horses,” said Judd. “We currently use county code, which is pretty restrictive.”
Judd stated Jefferson County’s R-1 zoning for animals restricts animals in that zone. Residents can’t have enough animals to eat down their pasture if they water it well. Lewisville is choosing to be more generous in their numbers for allowing animals on residential and commercial zones. It is to allow resident to have more animals to maintain their properties better, and address people who don’t want the land to support the animal, they just want to keep their property clean and maybe have a stable with a few horses.
“We’re gonna allow a lot more animals than the county currently does, we are just working on fine-tuning it,” Judd said. “We didn’t have a cap, we just said you have to have a half acre of ground dedicated to animals and then let nuisance laws go from there. People didn’t like that because they thought it would be a little hard to get someone to take care of it if it becomes a nuisance, so we will look at a cap on animals.”
According to Judd, the the council is considering what some of the colleges have put out, such as a horse is 1 Animal Unit, and a goat is a 0.3 Animal Unit. So if the city says there can be five animals on an acre, that could be five times one, or 0.3 times five, and so forth.
Judd stated the council will have somewhat of a cap, but not a tight cap that would prevent someone from raising a couple of cows for their own use.
The work meeting is set for July 28 for those interested in attending.