Lewisville discusses right-of-way transfer to residents

The Lewisville City Council discussed moving forward with the transfer of a portion of the city’s right-of-way to the adjacent landowners Dec. 9.
Mayor George Judd said a survey was completed to establish property lines with the idea that the city didn’t need 100 feet of right-of-way.
Judd said they’re looking at transferring 26 feet on each side of the right-of-way to the adjacent landowners in order to make the right-of-way in line with the other cities in the county, which have about 65 foot right-of-ways.
“Some residents don’t like the idea of the trees being on their property as well as the ditch system but some residents like the idea of having the trees on their property,” Judd said.
According to Judd, the city is looking into a mitigation grant to remove the trees, as they can be dangerous to the roadways if anything falls onto the streets.
“Even if the property is transferred, we would still include the trees on private property unless a resident wanted to opt out of having the trees torn down,” Judd said.
The city is waiting on the legal descriptions in order to put together an ordinance to vote on, which Judd says he believes it will come to vote in their January meeting.
The Lewisville City Council meets at 7 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month. For information on viewing the meeting via Zoom, call 208-754-8608.