Marvin Fielding of Keller & Associates went over Lewisville’s different options for wastewater treatment and disposal during the Lewisville City Council meeting on Nov 10.
As part of the wastewater disposal and treatment process, Fielding informed the council that they conducted a study on three shallow wells and measured the depth of ground water. The importance of testing for coliform, E-coli, nitrite and nitrate is so Fielding understands if there is contamination in the groundwater from the current wastewater process, according to Fielding.
There was coliform found in one well and nitrates detected in two wells, but they were both well under the action level so nothing needed to be done.
Fielding then presented three treatment and disposal options to the council.
The first option Fielding discussed was the city would treat their own wastewater, then store the wastewater and use it for irrigation. Lewisville would need to purchase land and build a treatment facility to then use the stored water.
The second option Fielding mentioned would be to build a sewer collection water system and then pump the wastewater to Menan, where they would store and treat the wastewater. However, this would make Lewisville a client of Menan.
The third option Fielding gave was for Lewisville to build their own treatment system, but rather than using the treated wastewater for irrigation, they would discharge it to the dry-bed.
According to Fielding, options one and three, where Lewisville builds it’s own treatment and disposal facility, were pretty similar in cost, about $14 million. For option two, where the city connects to Menan, the total cost of the project would be about $12.3 million. These numbers were inflated from a study Fielding did in 2019 in order to reflect 2021 numbers.
During the meeting, Fielding ask the council to get their comments to Fielding before Thanksgiving so they could make adjustments, then the next step is the Capitol Improvement Plan.
Fielding stated they would like to finish their study early in 2022, flush out the details for the alternative projects, and then the city can send out information to funding agencies so they can know what kind of funding the city can receive.
In a discussion with Menan Mayor Tad Haight, he said they have been talking with Lewisville about this project for years.
According to Haight, they are not opposed to Lewisville hooking up to them, it’s just the fees are astronomical. Haight mentioned. According to Haight, several years ago, the city council built another pond, so Menan has quite a bit of reserve and they are not opposed to sharing it.
“Logically, it would help them, but it would be neutral for us, expense wise,” Haight said. “I can’t see any advantages.”