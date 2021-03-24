The Lewisville City Council discussed updates to the wastewater facility services and water quality and the city moves forward with developing.
Keller Associates were previously awarded the bid for wastewater facility engineering services in Feb. for a study that will analyze whether the city should create their own water system or connect to the Menan system.
“The study will be $50,000 and the grant we’ve received will cover half, or $25,000, of the study,” said Mayor George Judd previously. “We have to have the study done to move forward with other grant applications should we pursue this further.”
The council approved a resolution March 10 that authorized Judd or City Clerk Donetta Fife to sign applications, grants and other document. A motion was made to suspend the rules requiring three readings on three separate occasions, allowing for reading of the caption only.
The motion passed unanimously with the council and the council then approved the resolution allowing for Judd or Fife to sign the documents relating to the wastewater grants.
Following the approval for document signings, the council allowed public comment on the professional services.
The council addressed questions on what the study in 2019 was, which Marvin Fielding from Keller Associates said was a feasibility study that determined the city’s need and that the current project will be an entire scope of the project and possible solutions for the city.
Judd addressed water quality issues within the city where two homes have been testing positive for coliform and bacteria.
“I learned about one home last summer and the other at the last city council meeting,” Judd said. “One resident does daycare out of her home and in the course of having state water tests done, two of them failed the water quality test.”
Judd stated that they city is looking into testing each well in the city either through grants or by purchasing and running the tests themselves in order to get an idea of the scale of the city’s water problems.
“If we find that there’s a larger issue, it will really light a fire with representatives to help us get things going with a water system,” he said.
Resident Julia Lewis stated that there are few water quality issues with properly installed well and septic systems. Fielding said that with everyone on private wells, testing wasn’t being done that would give an idea on where the contamination was coming from.
According to the draft minutes from the March 10 meeting, Fielding said that they were trying to improve for future growth and that having a city water system would improve the water quality.
Kris Meek, attorney for the city of Lewisville, said that there’s going to considerable growth in the county over then next ten to 15 years and that regulations in the county aren’t adequate for the number of subdivisions installing septic and well systems.
Lewisville is one of a few cities in the state that does not have a centralized water system and according to the draft minutes, the Department of Environmental Quality is interested in helping the city get on a water system.
The study by Keller Associates is estimated to take approximately one year and the council will receive three progress reports over the course of the study. Following the study, public input would be taken before construction proceeds.
City council members then moved to approve the contract and agreement with the city’s $25,000 portion coming from the capital investment fund, which was approved unanimously.
The study should begin in the coming months and Keller Associates will include some water tests in the study.