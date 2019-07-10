After struggling to find a way to fund a larger Lewisville Legacy Library, city mayor George Judd said the council will look at grants and a previously unconsidered option — building to lease.
Judd said the city clerk is looking into Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) grants that could help fund the library. He said the current library is not ADA compliant, which could make the project a candidate for grant money. He said he hated to say it, but “only our community center is ADA compliant.”
Possibly, he said, the ADA grant money could “flat-out fund” the library.
Judd said he became aware of the building-to-lease option after Association of Idaho Cities conference that went June 20 through 22.
“You’re not in debt,” he said. “You basically lease the building until it’s paid for.”
The city initially sent bid requests to a number of contractors, and the lowest bid came back at almost $40,000 more than the council had hoped for. Judd said they wanted to keep the project under $200,000, but the bid came back at around $239,000.
With the bid route off the table, Judd said the council had considered having a bond election with the potential of slightly increasing resident taxes to pay for the library. Judd said that is still an option, but the issue is the council also wants to put in a city sewer system, and will have to go to bond to fund it.
“We don’t want the citizens to end up with multiple bond payments,” he said.
With the leasing option, Judd said the city would not have as much liability, because they could exit the year-to-year lease if necessary. However, he said in this case that is unlikely, and said he feels the community would benefit from a larger library.
“It’s busting at the seams right now,” he said about the library. “It’s always had a pretty good demand.”
Judd said the plan is to build an addition onto the Lewisville Community Center that would allow not only for a larger library, but also a city hall. Judd said currently, Lewisville has no city hall.
“I’m real concerned about the fact that city business is conducted in homes,” he said.
In the proposed addition, Judd said office space would be added for the city clerk near the front of the library. A council chamber would be included in the additions.