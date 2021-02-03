Lewisville hits roadblock in right-of-way transfer

The Lewisville City Council voted 3-1 to not proceed with creating an ordinance to transfer the right-of-way to city residents.
According to the draft minutes from the meeting Jan. 13, City Attorney Kris Meek said he needed to know if the council would be transferring the right-of-way to all homeowners or if certain pieces would be excluded due to the liability of the ditch.
Roger Nield stated that the ditch runs adjacent to his property and with the ditch already having some more serious problems, he didn’t want the liability of the ditch.
The ditch, according to Mayor George Judd, said the ditch is not city owned or operated, but that it is an underground irrigation covert that belongs to Parks and Lewisville Irrigation Co. and its users.
According to the draft minutes, councilmember Mark Williamson said that there were many citizens that weren’t aware of what liability and tax increase would accompany the transfer.
Resident Doug Walker joined in the discussion on the transfer and stated that several issues have come up during the course of looking to transfer the right-of-way that were not initially discussed in the public hearing and if the city were to proceed, they should have another public meeting.
The survey, which cost about $15,000, determined the boundary of the right-of-way, set a standard for measuring the setback for buildings and put the city in a position to apply for a grant for a sewer and traffic study.
Meek stated that the initial point of the survey was to address the setback for buildings because the original survey was completed about 130 years ago and certain road boundaries have drifted.
Judd said at the city council meeting that in the previous hearing, the city had ten residents speak in favor of the transfer and six speak in opposition to it.
“I’m very disappointed with the killing of the issue,” Judd said. “Maybe [it] will resurface in the next administration. I do know however if I regain council support for the issue, I would bring it back up.”
In terms of addressing the concerns on the liability, Judd stated that the liability seemed to be the number one talking point, even past concerns on the trees.
Judd previously said that some residents didn’t like the idea of the trees in the right-of-way being on their property and the care and the possible accidents with falling limbs. According to Judd, the city was looking at a grant to have the trees removed and those that didn’t want them could be included in the tearing down.
“As far as I am concerned, there is no issue to address liability of utility easements remains the same regardless of whose property it’s on,” Judd said.