Following the Jefferson County Board of Commissioner’s meeting with Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton and the various city mayors, cities such as Lewisville have been working together with the county to complete their Area of Impact Agreements.

In fact, the City of Lewisville held a special meeting on September 20 to discuss various items they hoped to include in their AOI, which they wanted to run by Ollerton in a meeting with him scheduled for October 5 or October 13.

