Following the Jefferson County Board of Commissioner’s meeting with Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton and the various city mayors, cities such as Lewisville have been working together with the county to complete their Area of Impact Agreements.
In fact, the City of Lewisville held a special meeting on September 20 to discuss various items they hoped to include in their AOI, which they wanted to run by Ollerton in a meeting with him scheduled for October 5 or October 13.
“Milton has offered to meet and discuss this with us,” said Lewisville Mayor Curtis Thomas. “He knows a lot about planning and zoning since he’s done it for years before he came here.”
Some of the ideas the council shared to ask Ollerton about were whether to include their nuisance ordinance. According to Thomas, the city has a similar nuisance ordinance to the county, and want to ask Ollerton if they can include the ordinance in their Area of Impact Agreement.
The council also hopes to ask about adding to the AOI a section which would require sewer and water connections street side of each property to provide future services.
“The county has talked about adding lines from the house to the road in case of future hook-ups to the city,” Thomas said.
This, he stated, not only makes it easier to hook a home up to the city system following an annexation, but also has the potential to help reduce the overall cost of hooking up.
Other items the city wants to discuss with Ollerton include requirements for paved roads and street lighting, requirements for curb and gutter in subdivisions and whether they are allowed to require curb and gutter for only subdivisions and not individual, non-subdivision developments.
The council hopes to maintain their request to extend their impact area to 300 N, Thomas said. Currently, Lewisville’s southern border extends to about 450 N, but he stated the city was hoping to, in the future, have a physical border for the city in the form of a road.
Thomas reflected on the County’s new additional of R-10 zones, a zone defined in the county as a residential lot with one home on ten acres of land. This new zone, he said, could help bring developments closer to the cities where they can be annexed in the future.
R-10 zoning was approved by the County Commissioners on Sept. 19. The idea to add this zone to the zoning ordinance came following the joint meeting the Commissioners held for Planning and Zoning and the City Mayors, where the majority of attendees agreed on the need for larger lot sizes in the areas of impact.
“The whole point of it [R-10] was to help the cities,” Thomas said.
In other business, at the same Special meeting, the City Council discussed following the County’s lead in passing an Air Brake Ordinance. After the ordinance is drafted and passed, it will be placed as part of the nuisance ordinance in Lewisville code, states the meeting’s draft minutes.
All roads within the city limits, specifically Highway 48 and the Lewisville Highway will fall under the ordinance.
The council also discussed a city clean up day, which will take place on October 22 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. On this day, the city will provide a side-dump to carry items to the Jefferson County landfill.
