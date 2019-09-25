The city of Lewisville’s most financially feasible option for a sewer system could cost $8.5 million, according to a Keller Associates preliminary study.
And that’s just joining onto Menan, Lewisville Mayor George Judd said.
“At 182 users, that would put their bill close to $200 a month,” Judd said. “And I’m sure that’s something that the public would not vote for.”
Installing a separate sewer system would cost significantly more, Judd said, since a water treatment plant would need to be installed in addition to the pipe system. However, he said the city government is not giving up on hooking onto Menan.
“We’re hoping to get (a sewer system) there before the growth hits,” Judd said.
Judd said having that system would make it easier for new developments to hook onto the system immediately. To fund the system, he said the city government is actively looking into outside sources of funding.
“We’ll be hitting grant agencies, legislators, everything else for support and see what kind of grants we can pull down to get it down to a cost effective amount,” Judd said.
With the grants they currently know of, he said the cost to one user per month could be brought down to an estimated $100. However, additional grants may be available through the Idaho National Laboratory and other organizations to decrease that number, he said. Judd said The Development Company is also helping the city seek funding for the sewer.
Judd said the pre-construction process is expected to take a minimum of two years, according to Keller Associates.
Meanwhile, Lewisville has authorized partial payment for a feasibility study. Menan Mayor Tad Haight said Lewisville will pay $1,500, while Menan will be on the hook for $2,500 for the $4,000 study. That study, Judd said, would better determine how much Lewisville residents would owe to Menan once hooking on. Judd said before the study, the user rate to Menan is estimated at $13 per user with a hookup fee of $2,800. Menan Mayor Tad Haight said it would also determine whether taking on Lewisville would be a wise decision, since the sewer system is finite and both Menan and Lewisville could be growing.
“We kind of need to know how our system will react to various inflows,” Haight said.
Haight said he would like to work with the neighboring town, describing Lewisville and Menan as “almost sister cities.” However, he said the decision whether to allow Lewisville to hook on or not will be informed by the feasibility study.
Meanwhile, Menan and Lewisville governments are also working on an agreement related to the two cities’ areas of impact that would benefit Menan’s sewer system. Since the two cities are next to one another, Haight said the areas of impact share a border.
Haight said the city had purchased a piece of sewer application land that is within Lewisville’s area of impact, and thus would like to have that land within Menan’s area of impact. Judd said he and Haight are in agreement on where the border should be, though the city councils will still need to vote on it.
“Preliminarily, they agreed to just changing the boundary,” Judd said. “If we’re going to hook to their sewer system, then it’s better to allow them into that area, and then they can petition the county for zoning changes to keep development from moving too close.”