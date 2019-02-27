The Lewisville City Council is adding an additional 500 square-feet to its library addition that will be used for a meeting room for the council and library activities.
Mayor George Judd said the original plans had the room 18-foot by 67-foot, but they decided to increase it to 26-foot by 67-foot.
“That’s a lot of square footage,” he said. “It’s way bigger than what they (library) have now.”
The library plans still need to be sent to an engineer for approval, and then the city will go out for bids. Judd said they are hoping to break-ground sometime in April or May.
After construction of the library is finished, the city council will begin holding its meetings in the meeting room of the addition.
“It should really help with the acoustics because it’s carpeted,” Judd said.
During the Jan. 9 council meeting, Judd said drawings of the building will likely be presented to the council before spring.
“He (Myers and Anderson) said it would be about a month for the preliminary drawings to get to me,” Judd said Jan. 9.
Myers and Anderson was also the architect of the Lewisville Community Center.
Because the city is not covering the costs of the library through any federal funding, the contractor doesn’t need to meet federal building requirements, making the project cheaper.
The discussion of adding a library to the community center has been ongoing since June 2018.
During the Nov. 14, 2018 council meeting, Judd said Meyers and Anderson charges 15 percent of the total cost of the building. With the 15 percent they also take care of ground testing and do the supervisory work.
During that meeting the council suggested that a multi-purpose room be added to the library where the council could meet and could also be used for library projects.
The city’s current library was the former jail; when the new library is built, the city will most likely restore it as a Lewisville city museum.