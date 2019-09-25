Plans for a larger Lewisville library have been put on hold following a summer of expensive tree fires and a lack of luck finding applicable grants.
Earlier in the summer, Lewisville Mayor George Judd said he was hopeful to get Americans with Disabilities (ADA) grants and potentially build-to-lease the additions onto the Lewisville Community Center. However, the ADA grants did not pan out, and Judd said he does not want to go to bond for the library while the city is still considering a sewer system.
“Most of the ADA grants are to change the building to meet ADA standards, not so much build a whole new building,” Judd said. “And plus, The Development Company doesn’t estimate an ADA grant would be much more than $25,000 or $50,000, and that doesn’t get us even close to building a library.”
Judd said $250,000 had been the lowest bid for the additions.
Additionally, he said two tree fires on city property caused by a citizen burning weeds consumed $15,000 of the city’s budget July 4. City employees had to work the holiday to cut the potentially dangerous trees down. He said the city may also have a city survey done to determine who owns which trees in city limits, to determine which ones the city will be responsible for. He said the bid the city received for surveying and marking all property lines came out to $11,500.
“Short of getting a heck of a donation, our trees have quickly consumed money that’s been put away for the library,” Judd said. “So we just feasibly can’t afford it at this point. We don’t have the money to do it.”
With the larger library out of the question, Judd said the city council has approved for a storage space in the community center to be converted into a clerk’s office.
The plan had been to include a clerk’s office in that expansion, since the clerk, Donetta Fife, currently conducts business out of her home, Judd said. Not all clerks would be able to do that, however, and it could have become an issue in the future after Fife retires.
“Currently if they lived outside the city, we would have to find an office for them to work out of anyway because we couldn’t allow the records outside of the city,” Judd said.
Judd said the move itself will not cost any money, though he said adding furniture and other office supplies later could constitute a minor expense.