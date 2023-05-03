The Lewisville Legacy Library may soon see the construction of a Library add-on to the Community Center, with the help of a Facilities Improvement Grant from the Idaho Commission for Libraries.

Merideth McElprang, Director of the Lewisville Legacy Library, stated the library’s letter of intent, which she submitted to the Commission on Feb. 28 this year, was approved on April 11. Approval, she said, means the city will now be able to submit a complete application.


