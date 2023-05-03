The Lewisville Legacy Library may soon see the construction of a Library add-on to the Community Center, with the help of a Facilities Improvement Grant from the Idaho Commission for Libraries.
Merideth McElprang, Director of the Lewisville Legacy Library, stated the library’s letter of intent, which she submitted to the Commission on Feb. 28 this year, was approved on April 11. Approval, she said, means the city will now be able to submit a complete application.
“Our biggest concern,” McElprang said, “is that our library is overflowing. Whenever we get new books, to keep up with the reading trends, we have to do constant weeding just to make room for the new books.”
McElprang also stated current Lewisville Story Hours are held at the city’s neighboring Community Center already, as there is no space to hold them in the current library, which is only about 450 square feet.
According to Lewisville Clerk Donetta Fife, the current library building cannot be expanded, due to its age and inability to comply with American Disability Act Guidelines. Instead, the library addition will be built on to the existing Community Center.
“When the Community Center was designed, it was designed for a library and office space as well,” Fife explained.
However, at the time the center was constructed in 2012, Lewisville was using grant funds which had to be expended on projects which met specific criteria which the library and office portion of the project did not.
Since then, the city has attempted to come up with other options for this part of the building’s expansion. About five years ago, Fife stated, the City Council met with Meyers Anderson Architects to draw up plans for the addition of the library and office space. However, the bids came in over double what the city could afford on the project. With plans for the expansion completed, the city dropped the effort at the time, she said.
The Idaho Commission for Libraries has now received permission to expend some of the emergency funds it received from Covid Relief efforts, McElprang said, which prompted her to submit a letter of intent to the commission. She stated the letter asked for approximately $324,000, which was the mid-range of bids received for the project five years ago.
Proposed projects for the Facilities Improvement grant were required to meet three criteria, McElprang stated; they were required to improve conditions for work, education and health monitoring — Lewisville’s project was approved as it met all three criteria.
The current building, McElprang stated, has computers and internet, however it is not equipped with privacy booths for those who need to use the computers for job interviews, tests or telehealth appointments. There is simply no room, she said.
The library addition to the community center will add increased space to house materials, and will include a multi-purpose meeting room. The meeting room, McElprang stated, can be used for proctored tests, privacy, and book orders.
The estimated amount of $324,000 will likely be increased when McElprang submits the actual grant application, which is due on June 12. This, she said, was due to the inflated costs of building materials.
“We’re really excited about the possibility of this,” McElprang stated. “It’s hard to get building grants, and we’ve been wanting to build a library for a while.”
