Lewisville looking at library options

The City of Lewisville is relooking at its options for its proposed library additions, after a bid for the additions came in nearly $40,000 more than what the council was anticipating.
Mayor George Judd told The Star May 9 that the bid came in at approximately $239,000 when the council was hoping it would be less than $200,000.
To hopefully bring the cost down, Judd said they plan to contact project architects Meyers and Anderson to see what the cost would be if the addition is 446 square-feet smaller. The only way the council would move forward with a smaller addition is if the bid comes in less than $180,000.
“We planned on taking care of the building permits and the landscaping ourselves, so $180,000 would put us just under $200,000 to do all that,” he said.
If the bid doesn’t come in that low, which Judd said he doesn’t think it will, then the project would be put on hold until costs decrease.
“Even if we rebid it, we don’t have the money in the savings to go above that $200,000,” he said.
Judd indicated that the council sent bid requests to 20 contractors, but only received three bids, one of which was estimated at $360,000.
“Apparently contractors are pretty busy right now,” he said. “I doubt it will get any cheaper in the future, unless we have a market reset.”
An alternative option Judd said he thought of after the council’s May 8 meeting was the possibility of going out for a bond election. This would allow the residents of Lewisville to indicate how much, or little, they would like a library addition.
“See how important it is to the public,” he said.
Judd said in conjunction with a bond election they could propose a temporary .001 tax increase to cover the bond.
“If the city wants it, then we could still move forward,” he said.
Even if the project is put on hold for the time being, Judd said the project blueprints would still be viable for up to five years, barring any major legislative changes.
During the council’s meeting in February, they decided to add an additional 500 square-feet to its library addition that will be used for a meeting room for the council and library activities.
Judd said the original plans had the room 18-foot by 67-foot, but they decided to increase it to 26-foot by 67-foot.
The city’s current library was the former jail; if or when the new library is built, the city will most likely restore it as a Lewisville city museum.