Lewisville could have a sewer system within the next few years, as individual residents’ systems reach the point they need to be replaced.
Lewisville Mayor George Judd said multiple residents are looking at paying thousands of dollars to replace their aging systems.
“We’re getting to the point where a sewer system is drastically needed,” Judd said.
Joining onto Menan’s system would be preferred, Judd said. During the May 9 Menan City Council meeting, the Menan council discussed the possibility of Lewisville joining on as well as the possibility of Menan linking to the Rigby sewer system. Council members discussed “the futility of Menan hooking up to Rigby’s system as the current system in Menan works great,” according to the minutes. Also according to the minutes, council members considered working with Lewisville to have the city hook on to the Menan system.
Judd said if this were to happen, the two cities could then apply for joint-jurisdictional grants to help fund the system. Judd said the sewer system would also likely be paid for through a bond if voters were to approve it.
“Most of the people I’ve talked to are for a sewer system,” he said.
Meanwhile, he said, Keller and Associates will do a preliminary layout of the sewer system and a cost analysis.
Aging tanks are not the only issue with individual septic systems in Lewisville, Judd said. He said some properties are not in compliance with sewer and water distance requirements, which are meant to ensure drinking water does not become contaminated. According to a 2001 Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) separation guide, systems should be 100 feet from springs or public wells.
Judd said past water tests by DEQ have found no issues with contaminated water in Lewisville. However, he said the city plans to run another test on the water soon.
“Who knows what our drinking water situation is with all those septic systems crowded into one area,” Judd said.
Judd said the issue with water and sewer being too close together arises when people have smaller properties and limited room. He said a city sewer system would help alleviate distance problems, create a safer system and allow people to build larger houses on smaller properties with the lessened distance constraints.
He said with a system, A sewer system would also be beneficial to the city if more people move into the area, Judd said.
“We’re not setting ourselves up for growth without a sewer system,” he said.