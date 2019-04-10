Like the City of Rigby, the City of Lewisville is looking to extend its area of impact to prepare for potential future growth.
Mayor George Judd told The Star April 4, that after a special meeting held March 28, the council is proposing to extend its western impact area boundary two miles to the west, from 3400 E. to 3200 E. Judd said they are also proposing to extend the impact area’s east boundary to 3600 E. and the southern boundary to 300 N. The northern boundary will remain the Dry Bed.
He noted that part of the reason the council decided on the proposed area was to help prevent other cities from encroaching.
“We’re just establishing the impact area,” he said. “We were concerned about 3600, because with the current map, there’s not much for us to go north because of the natural boundary of the Dry Bed.
Within the proposed agreement, Judd said Lewisville is planning to adopt the county’s subdivision ordinance since it doesn’t have any public utilities.
“We’re one acre which is what the county is,” he said. “When services come in, then we will do a different subdivision ordinance.”
Judd said before the council can approve the proposed impact area, they will need to a hold a public hearing. After the hearing and approval, the proposed map will be presented to the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners for adoption.
“The next city council would be a public hearing in May,” he said.