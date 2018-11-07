Lewisville looking to remedy tree problem

The Lewisville City Council is making progress to correct the tree problem some parts of the city is facing by getting a professional evaluation completed as well as seeking grants to cover a majority of potential expenses.
During the Oct. 10 city council meeting, Lewisville residents Mike and Megan Lynn said they have contacted Arbor Tech with regards to removing or trimming of city trees that border their property. They indicated that the bid to trim the 10 trees down to 50-feet was $8,000.
Mike originally came to the council with the issue May 10, where he said he believes the large cottonwood trees near his house are “unsound” and that they may come down during a windstorm and “crush” his house.
The problem is also persisting adjacent to Lewisville resident Wade Ball’s property. Mayor George Judd said he has already contacted Arbor Tech about the tree adjacent to Ball’s property and was told the bid amount to remove the tree would be $5,250. The tree has already had a large limb fall on Balls fence causing substantial damage.
During the Sept. 13 city council meeting, Judd informed the council that after the limb fell, the city covered the cost to repair the fence.
Knowing of problems throughout the city, Judd said he is currently working on applying for a grant through the mitigation plan to trim and remove certain trees in the city.
To get a better idea of what city trees need to be trimmed or removed, Councilman Mark Williamson suggested that they get an assessment from Arbor Tech to prioritize which are critical to remove or trim at this point in time.
For the time being, Judd said he will verify the timeline of the mitigation plan grant and present it to the council.
“Our money can be more effectively spent if we work through the grant process and pay a portion rather than deal with one tree at a time,” draft minutes state.
The topic will again be discussed at the Nov. 14 council meeting.
The tree issue has come up at previous meetings with patrons stating problems they’ve had with city trees.
For example at the July 11 meeting, resident Randy Johnson asked to have two elm trees on the city’s property be removed due to the seeds sprouting and growing in his yard. Judd explained then that the city was in the process of looking for a grant to address such issues.
At that time the council authorized Johnson to remove the trees after he signed a liability waiver.