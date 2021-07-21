At the Lewisville City Council meeting on July 14, the council approved a ten lot subdivision to be annexed into Lewisville. The subdivision is located on the NW corner of Lewisville on 500 N and 3400 E.
“It’ll be the first ever annexation for Lewisville,” said Mayor George Judd.
Judd stated now that the plat has been approved at the city council meeting, it will go on to the Jefferson County commissioners and they will either approve or deny it. Judd stated he hopes there is some fine-tuning on road changes, but those details can be hammered out by the commissioners.
Judd stated the plat is designed where there will be large homes on plots ranging from plot sizes of 2.5 acres to 5.5 acres. The developers walked around and talked to the residents and the residents said they didn’t like the idea of one acre parcels so the developers designed it to larger with the urban-type feel.
According to Judd, the council didn’t force the idea of requiring asphalt roads, but the county wanted them to. Judd stated it’s an urban farm thing, if the developers don’t want asphalt, then the city/county won’t maintain the road. The road will be a private road and end in a cul-de-sac.
Judd mentioned they are all irrigated lots; the developers worked into a pressurized irrigation deal with the parks in Lewisville canal. There will be a maintenance and pressurized irrigation association with the homeowners who will have to pay to maintain the road and have water rights.
The public hearing with the Jefferson County commissioners is currently set for August 5.