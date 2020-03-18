Lewisville Mayor George Judd files for Idaho House District 35 seat

George Judd, mayor of Lewisville, filed as a Republican candidate for seat B in legislative District 35.
According to a press release sent by Judd, as a true constitutional conservative, Judd believes that “we should only render unto the state that which local governance or the people can not provide.”
Judd is a supporter of small government and local control and seeks to protect and foster Idaho’s traditional values. Judd states he is a strong advocate for the second amendment and will “stand strong” against and Red Flag laws and attempts to diminish those rights.
In the press release, Judd says he believes in a true free-market economy in which businesses and agriculture can achieve the success they deserve. He also states he is 100% pro-life and will fight to end abortion in Idaho.
“I feel our district’s current representatives are not adequately listening to the concerns of local officials and upholding the conservative values we hold most dear,” Judd said. “I believe in less regulation on businesses and our small communities, as well as in our daily lives. As a small town mayor, I understand the importance of local government and the need to be more accessible and accountable to the public.”
The Idaho Primary election is scheduled for May 19. Those interested in learning more can call 208-313-8338 or visit www.facebook.com/GeorgeJudd4Idaho.