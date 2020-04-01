George Judd, Mayor of Lewisville, Idaho, announced the temporary suspension of his campaign for State Representative (seat B) in Legislative District 35; which consists of Butte, Clark, Fremont and Jefferson counties.
“Due to the current situation regarding the COVID-19 virus within Idaho, my attention must be focused on my family and current responsibilities as Mayor of Lewisville during this unique time,” Judd , Republican candidate for State Representative, said. “I take public service extremely seriously and during this crisis the good citizens of Lewisville deserve my 100%.”
While Judd is eager to campaign for the Idaho House and debate the important issues such as education, property rights, gun rights, the right to life, taxes, healthcare, local government and more, his existing obligations to his family and the community he was elected to serve come first. Therefore, until further notice, the George Judd for Idaho House campaign will be suspended so that Mayor Judd may focus his time, attention and energy on his responsibilities as a small town mayor, husband and father.
Currently, the Idaho Primary election is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19, 2020.