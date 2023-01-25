After a year since becoming Mayor of Lewisville, Curtis Thomas suggested the Lewisville community form certain committees in an effort to see more community involvement in city affairs.

At the most recent City Council meeting on Jan. 11, Thomas stated he would like to see a Planning and Zoning Committee formed, along with committees for beautification, celebrations, holidays and special events, library expansion, parks and community safety and a youth advisory board.


