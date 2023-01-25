After a year since becoming Mayor of Lewisville, Curtis Thomas suggested the Lewisville community form certain committees in an effort to see more community involvement in city affairs.
At the most recent City Council meeting on Jan. 11, Thomas stated he would like to see a Planning and Zoning Committee formed, along with committees for beautification, celebrations, holidays and special events, library expansion, parks and community safety and a youth advisory board.
“The council has been doing everything,” he stated. “That’s what I noticed when I was elected, so I thought I’d feel out the community for a year.”
Thomas stated he had served on Lewisville’s Planning and Zoning Committee many years ago, before he was first elected as mayor. The PZC was still active, he said, when he left office nearly 10 years ago. However, he also mentioned the committee, at that point, was in a state of near-dissolvement.
Since returning to office at the onset of 2022, Thomas stated, the City Council has been responsible for all Planning and Zoning activities.
“Planning and Zoning is a lot of work,” Thomas said. “We need more community involvement in these things.”
Another committee Thomas hopes to revive from his previous time as mayor is the Youth Advisory Board. This board is made up of young students in middle school or high school, who are involved in community service and planning community events.
Thomas stated their previous Youth Advisory Board disbanded as the group’s leader moved away and the city couldn’t find a replacement.
In order to revive this group, Thomas said he would have to further research what the state guidelines are, as things may have changed in the time since they had last had one.
“It’s hard with small communities,” he said, “it’s about getting people to work.”
Since returning to office, Thomas stated he has had a few people approach him with an interest in getting involved. Now, he said, it’s about finding a place for them to serve.
“I have a bad opinion of our current society,” Thomas said, referring to society at large, not his community, specifically. “People expect the government to do everything for them. That’s not what this nation was founded on.”
According to Thomas, it used to be that communities joined together and worked to accomplish most things.
In Lewisville, however, Thomas believes it’s just a matter of getting a few people involved, and then letting those committees expand themselves to get more and more people to participate.
“Lewisville is a good community,” he said.
He believes it’s a great place to get the kind of involvement he’s looking for. In fact, he stated there are two particular families, who want to build in Lewisville, who have begun attending City Council Meetings and want to participate.
Thomas stated he’s even let those two families know he appreciates their involvement and their willingness to be informed and to participate in city affairs.
One of his main hopes to get people on board to help out and to take some of the load off of the Council’s back. However, according to the Jan. 11 draft minutes, when the committees are formed council members will be assigned to each as a liaison to the council.
While Thomas mentioned wanting a committee for the library at the council meeting, he stated he has since learned their library has an active Library Board that has been functioning well.
