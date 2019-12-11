The City of Lewisville officially has a clerk’s office.
The office is in the Lewisville Community Center in a room previously used for storage.
Lewisville government officials decided to transform the space into a clerk’s office after the city determined it would not soon be able to afford an extension to the community center. A larger library and clerk’s office were planned in the expansion.
Judd said prior to turning the storage space into an office, the city clerk worked out of her home. He said though there is an office space, there will be no office hours.
“If people need something, they can contact the clerk, make an appointment,” he said.
Appointments can be made by contacting Donetta Fife, city clerk, at clerklewisville@gmail.com or 208-754-8820.
City reimbursed for expenses
Lewisville has been partially reimbursed for a fire that led to two trees being cut down on the Fourth of July.
The fire was started by a citizen burning weeds, and because it was on the Fourth of July and employees were paid more for the holiday, it cost the city $15,000, Judd said. As of Nov. 13, insurance paid the amount the city billed, which was around $8,000, he said.
“The tree, there was one that was caught on fire, and out of caution we took the other one down, so we only billed them, the resident, for the tree that they caught on fire,” Judd said.
He said the money will likely go into the capital investments or maintenance budget.
City pursuing official email addresses
Lewisville City Council members may soon have official email addresses that will be passed down to future members.
Judd said while the city clerk and mayor currently have permanent email addresses, city council members do not.
“Some of them use a personal one, one of them set up his own Gmail one for the city, and I did it as soon as I got elected because I keep it separate from personal email,” Judd said. “This will just allow them to keep them separated from their private accounts and not open private accounts up to open records requests.”
Judd said creating emails that will be passed from council member to council member would also assist with records retention and facilitate future contact with council members. He said the idea came in the wake of the city council election.