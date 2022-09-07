The City of Lewisville approved the proposed 2022-23 Fiscal Year budget following a public hearing held on August 17, 2022.

The total budgeted amount for Lewisville this year is $282,400, an approximate 27 percent increase over last year’s budget of $221,903. The increased expenditures come from the city’s capital investment fund as well as from American Rescue Plan Act funds the city received this year and in 2021.

