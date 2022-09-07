The City of Lewisville approved the proposed 2022-23 Fiscal Year budget following a public hearing held on August 17, 2022.
The total budgeted amount for Lewisville this year is $282,400, an approximate 27 percent increase over last year’s budget of $221,903. The increased expenditures come from the city’s capital investment fund as well as from American Rescue Plan Act funds the city received this year and in 2021.
According to Lewisville City Clerk Donetta Fife, capital investment projects this year range from needing a new dump truck and compressor to purchasing new mower blades.
“It’s not like in big cities, we’re a small city and these are large expenditures,” Fife said.
In the general fund, according to the city’s 2022-2023 Appropriations Ordinance, includes operating expenses, at a total of $50,725, General maintenance, at $9,070, Library, at $5,500 and Payroll at $65,200. In total, the budget for the general fund this upcoming year is $130,495, which is a 2.4% decrease from last year.
Fife also mentioned the city is paying to match funds for their Department of Environmental Quality grant. This grant is being used to fund the city’s waste water study which began last year and should be finished by the first of October.
In other news, Clark County is preparing to hold a public hearing on their tentative budget on Sept. 6.
The tentative budget for the 2022-2023 Fiscal year is $8,366,661, a $921,455 increase from last year’s tentative budget. This increase comes from several budget items increasing over last year’s tentative budget, such as an increase in the general fund, road and bridge, and state revenue sharing.
Revenue Sharing in the state this year has nearly doubled from $364,329 to $663,355. The general fund has increased from last year’s tentative $1,060,989 to a tentative $1,088,361.
Funds such as economic development and the indigent funds have reduced budgets over last year’s. The indigent fund, in this year’s tentative budget is approximately $64,000 less than last year’s tentative budget and the economic development fund has also tentatively decreased by $5,000.
This year, Clark County tentatively budgeted American Rescue Plan Act in the amount of $164,131, which Clark County Clerk Camille Messick stated the county hopes to use to upgrade their emergency communication system.
Clark County received less ARPA money than some of the surrounding counties, Messick said, because of the smaller population.
Messick’s goal, she said, throughout her term as Clerk is to get a clear picture and clean up the county’s financial state.