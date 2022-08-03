Following the Lewisville City Council Meeting on July 13, Mayor Curtis Thomas reported on three pending infrastructure projects for the city of Lewisville.
According to Thomas, Forsgren Associates completed a road study in June for the city, where several items were found in need of repair. Thomas stated the study accounted for a few pot holes in the city, cracks in and across the roads as well as some shoulder breakage.
“They helped prioritize these projects for us,” Thomas said. “One street is particularly bad. But we do need to take care of our roads.”
At the meeting, the council approved funds to pay for Task Order #3, a Pavement Management Plan Forsgren prepared for the city. The council approved up to $3,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to pay for the plan, but according to City Clerk Donetta Fife, the bill that came in for the plan was only $600.
Thomas stated the city will move forward on the road improvements one project at a time, and as they get to them.
The council also discussed plans moving forward with their wastewater projects. According to the meeting draft minutes, Keller Associates is still working on the city’s wastewater study and should be ready to submit to the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) in September.
Jaden Jackson, filling in for Marvin Fielding of Keller Associates, informed them of the total project cost, which was estimated at $13.3 million.
So far, according to Thomas, the city has obtained a preliminary $3.3 million grant from DEQ.
Jackson, Thomas said, informed them of the various options the city has to move forward financially, such as various grants and loans.
“We’re trying to proceed cautiously,” Thomas said regarding the project, “I’m not a fan of putting people in debt.”
Kristine Staten, the financial specialist who typically discusses options with the council was not present, according to Thomas. He stated the he and the council will know more of their options moving forward after discussing them with her in the future.
Thomas expressed his desire not to bond for the project while the difference is $10 million, as it is a large amount to bond for, especially for a city like Lewisville. If the city does decide to bond, he said he hopes it’s for a lesser amount.
In other business, the city’s Child Protection Grant has been scored, according to Kort Ware with Forsgren Associates. Child Protection Grants have been scored and ranked, but rankings have not yet been published, he said per the meeting draft minutes.
The Child Protection Grant is a grant for sidewalks and paths in the city of Lewisville for kids to walk or ride their bikes on, as well as to repair sidewalks and create American Disabilities Act compliant structures, Thomas said.
“When people walk, they’re walking on the roads,” Thomas said. “We’re looking to start walking and biking paths to get people off the roads.”
Once the scores for the grants are published next month, the council will be made aware of how much money they will have to proceed with the walking path projects.