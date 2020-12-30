Lewisville receives CARES funding

The city of Lewisville received approximately $17,000 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act.
“We used all but $1,000 of it,” Mayor George Judd said.
With the CARES Act funding, Judd said the city has been able to purchase a Zoom TV that has a built in camera and microphone, giving them the ability to begin streaming each city council meeting through the platform. The TV and the stand for it cost about $3,000 according to Judd.
The city was also able to purchase or receive reimbursement for Pure-Light antibacterial light bulbs in the community center, cleaning supplies, sanitizer stations and masks.
City council meetings are held at 7 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month in the Lewisville Community Center. Information for the city council and how to view the meetings via. Zoom will be available on the city’s website at www.cityoflewisville.org. Those with questions can call City Clerk Donetta Fife at 208-754-8608.