Lewisville and Menan are continuing to work together on the possibility of Lewisville hooking up to the Menan sewer system after the discovery the study would cost an estimated $8.5 million.
Lewisville Mayor George Judd met with senator representatives and The Development Company to discuss funding possibilities for the project. Judd said the representatives of the senators seemed to think the city could receive some funding for the system.
“They’re really optimistic they can help, they see the need and problem with our system especially if we start seeing growth,” Judd said.
Judd said Lewisville is continuing to work with Idaho National Laboratory on an environmental grant. He said the city could receive grant money from INL for multiple years.
“They (those at INL) want to have some meetings,” Judd said. “They’re really interested in a project that improves environmental conditions, so hopefully we can get some additional support.”
In Menan, council members addressed citizen concerns about the sewer system. Menan Mayor Tad Haight said a man, having misread an article by The Jefferson Star, came in wondering why the city would be spending $40,000 on a sewer study for Lewisville. Council members explained the study would cost $4,000, of which Menan will be paying $2,500. Haight said the reason Menan is paying more is because the study is on the city’s system, which he said will benefit Menan regardless of whether Lewisville joins onto the system or not.
Haight said another concern raised about Menan and Lewisville combining sewer studies was the idea Lewisville citizens would be paying less than Menan citizens. Lewisville Mayor George Judd has said a rough estimated user fee for Lewisville residents to Menan would be $13 per month, though a study would be needed for a firmer number.
“We’re just pumping it into their system for processing, they’re not maintaining the piping between their system and us, so that’s why (Menan’s) rates are higher to their residents,” Judd said. “Because they’re maintaining the piping and we would maintain our own piping and have our own employee to maintain the lift stations and stuff like that.”
When asked, Judd said he got the rough $13 user fee number from Walker. Matt Walker, head of Menan public works, said he is not sure where Judd got the number from. Walker said an engineer’s study will be needed to come up with the cost.
“More likely than not, we’ll charge by how many gallons a day they (Lewisville) pump to us,” Walker said.
Judd said he thinks Menan and Lewisville city councils will have to have a work meeting together soon to “hammer out the details” for hooking onto Menan’s system. One of the details the councils are in informal agreement about, Judd said, is the area of impact. Allyson Pettingill, Menan city clerk, said Menan bought 20 acres of land within Lewisville’s area of impact with the intention of using the land for sewer application. She said the city council will have the option to purchase another 10 acres in the spring.
“They (Menan’s and Lewisville’s areas of impact) would be right up against each other,” Haight said. “And because of our land application hopes, we asked them to move back a little bit.”
Judd and Menan Mayor Tad Haight previously agreed on where Menan’s area of impact should begin and Lewisville’s should end, though Judd said the councils had not officially agreed. Now, Judd said there is an informal agreement between the two cities’ governments that the land will be within Menan’s area of impact. He said nothing has been voted on, however. Judd said allowing Menan to have the land in their area of impact would benefit Lewisville in the case the city hooks onto Menan’s sewer system.
“Council pretty much agrees, where we’re pursuing a sewer system with them, to let them have the room they need for discharge,” Judd said.