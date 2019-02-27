The City of Lewisville’s setback is now 65-feet, after the Lewisville City Council approved the reduction from 90-feet during its Feb. 13 meeting.
Mayor George Judd told The Jefferson Star Feb. 18 that a public hearing was held before the final decision.
Judd said part of the reason the city decided to reduce the setback was to help citizens utilize their properties better. He said in the past when a resident wanted to build a porch or a garage, the city would issue a variance.
“Realistically we shouldn’t be issuing variances for something like that,” he said.
Likewise, Judd indicated that three houses are scheduled to be built in the city, that wouldn’t be able to be built all in a row if the setback remained at 90-feet. The 90-foot setback however will remain in effect on 500 N.
“For the streets in the city, that 100-foot is more than we’ll ever need,” he said.
The council also reduced its commercial setback to zero-feet. The ordinance originally stated that the commercial setback would be the same as the residential setback.
“It allows you to build right up to the sidewalk,” Judd said.
During the Dec. 12 City Council meeting, Judd said he and other city officials have received numerous complaints about the building setback of 90-feet from the centerline of the road, a majority of which citizens are saying is too far back.
According to the Dec. 12 draft minutes, the council concluded the conversation should be up for public discussion.
Judd said the county’s setback on arterial roads is 80-feet, while subdivisions are 60-feet for lots more than an acre and 50-feet for lots less than an acre.
“It’ll make it so they (Lewisville residents) can utilize their properties better,” she said.