Lewisville signs building plan contract, talk impact area

The City of Lewisville is now in the drafting phase of the proposed library addition to the Lewisville Community Center after Mayor George Judd signed the contract for the building plans prior to the meeting Jan. 9.
Judd said drawings will likely be presented to the city council sometime before spring, however a specific date has yet to determined.
“He (Myers and Anderson) said it would be about a month for the preliminary drawings to get to me,” he said.
Myers and Anderson was also the architect of the Lewisville Community Center.
Because the city is not covering the costs of the library through any federal funding, the contractor doesn’t need to meet federal building requirements, making the project cheaper.
“The contractors don’t have to meet the higher requirements,” Judd said.
The discussion of adding a library to the community center has been ongoing since June 2018.
During the Nov. 14, 2018 council meeting, Judd said Meyers and Anderson charges 15 percent of the total cost of the building. With the 15 percent they also take care of ground testing and do the supervisory work.
During that meeting the council suggested that a multi-purpose room be added to the library where the council could meet and could also be used for library projects.
The city’s current library was the former jail; when the new library is built, the city will most likely restore it as a Lewisville city museum.
“It’ll just be a place for all of the history of the city,” Judd said June 29.
In other discussion the Lewisville City Council is considering increasing its impact area as well as adopting the Jefferson County Subdivision ordinance as the subdivision ordinance for the impact area.
During the meeting Judd indicated that only a few discussions have been held between Clerk Donetta Fife and County Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway. Fife wasn’t present during the meeting, but Judd said when she returns they plan to visit with Hathaway regarding the idea.
“They don’t see too much of an issue with us adopting the county subdivision ordinance and making that our impact agreement,” he said.