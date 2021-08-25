Developers Drew Kriser and Jeremy Matson presented to the Lewisville City Council the Countryside Meadow subdivision during their July 14 meeting. The property is located on the northwest corner of 500 N and 3400 E.
According to the plat the developers provided, they were asking for there to be three private roads with three residences serviced per road, with one private lane serving one home only. All of the roads would connect to 3400 E (Lewisville Highway). The plat also states only 4.83 acres of the subdivision actually lie within the city limits currently, so the other 35 acres would have to be annexed into Lewisville.
Kriser stated to the council they could approve the plat and then approve stipulating future annexation of some or all of the properties as stated in Idaho Code. Kriser mentioned they are not opposed to being annexed, but the problem comes if the lots are sold to individual property owners they would have to consent to being annexed.
Council member James Ball suggested to the council that the city could approve the plat conditioned on the annexation into Lewisville; the property would have to be annexed before it was sold.
The council approved the plat of Countryside Meadows upon the stipulation that it be annexed after Jefferson County approved it.
The developers, Kriser and Matson, then came back before the city council again on July 28 to apply for annexation and the development of the project at the same time.
Mayor George Judd stated the city does not have its own subdivision ordinance at the time and would be following along with Jefferson County’s subdivision ordinances.
Kriser stated the reason they are proposing a subdivision in Lewisville is because his daughter wanted to build a home and they happened to find this property and were interested in it.
“It’s not like we did some kind of study,” said Kriser. “Life just kind of happened and we purchased the property.”
According to the plat, there would be four private roads that would service three homes per road, and one home would have it’s own private road.
The Lewisville building code indicates that buildings have to face a dedicated road, so the council couldn’t issue building permits on the property on July 28 until the roads were officially dedicated.
At the Jefferson County Planning and Zoning meeting held Aug. 5, Administrator Kevin Hathaway stated they are working alongside Lewisville City Council to make the subdivision work according to the county’s ordinances.
Hathaway stated the plat was denied by Jefferson County Planning and Zoning because the developers need to complete a traffic study and look into the road configuration before moving towards a final plat.
Kriser stated the commission took about two and a half hours before there was a motion, and the motion was then split two and two, so the chairman was allowed, according to Idaho Code, to take 28 days to give his final vote.
According to Kriser, the commissioner that made the motion clearly expressed he didn’t like private roads. There was question as to whether the subdivision met the county’s ordinance.
“Their ordinance to me was very confusing,” said Kriser. “It has provision for private streets and provisions for private roads, but I don’t know the distinction between the two except streets are usually in the city and roads are in the county.”
Kriser mentioned the ordinance provision for private streets states only three lots per subdivision, but theirs has ten; the provision for roads did not limit the number of lots in the subdivision but it did say three lots need to have access to each private road.
“We’re having a hard time getting clarity because the county, every time we ask a question, we get a circular answer,” said Kriser. “We are uncertain how to design this because we don’t have answers. The ordinances and the commission seem to be contradicting each other. We are between two governing entities and we aren’t sure what to do.”
Kriser mentioned they haven’t applied to the county again because he and Matson are unsure what to apply for; they haven’t gotten a final decision on what they proposed, so how do they apply again with no answers.
According to Hathaway, the subdivision is currently in the area of impact. Hathaway stated Lewisville asked the county to review the plat and act on the application because the county does more subdivisions and has a better comprehensive understanding of the ordinances.
The proposition to amend the plat is currently set for Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. during the Lewisville City Council meeting.