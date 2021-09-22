During the Sept. 8 Lewisville City Council meeting, the council decided to postpone the approval of annexing Countryside Meadows to the council’s Sept. 15, where the Annexation Ordinance and Development Agreement can be passed. The property is located on the northwest corner of 500 N and 3400 E.
Developer Jeremy Matson presented to the council on behalf of the Countryside Meadows development. Matson stated they proposed their plan to Jefferson County Planning and Zoning, but were ultimately denied on the basis they wanted private roads. Matson stated, because the subdivision is in the impact area of Lewisville, Jefferson County would like to see higher density housing.
Matson mentioned he and Kriser have revised the plat to have access to the subdivision through only two paved and dedicated roads that will have a 60 foot right-of-way, with cul-de-sacs at the end of the roads. Matson stated they feel that they have complied with all of the requirements for annexation.
According to Matson, they would like to keep the subdivision lots larger and to have less owners, then to have smaller lots with more housing. However, if Lewisville doesn’t approve the annexation, they will be going through Jefferson County and will be submitting a plan with 24 lots instead of 11. Therefore, they will no longer be annexed into Lewisville.
Mayor George Judd stated the city currently doesn’t have control to keep the developers from dividing into one acre lots after they are annexed. Matson stated the city has covenants, conditions and restrictions for the subdivision, which would prevent subdividing the lots.
Lewisville City Attorney Kris Meek stated neither the city nor the county has the ability to enforce those restrictions; it would be a civil matter with the residents of the subdivision. Meek stated the city needs to move on a subdivision ordinance as soon as possible. Without an ordinance in place, the city could enter into a development agreement that they will accept the subdivision ordinance as binding and they cannot change the plat prior to the sale of the lots.
Judd then opened the hearing to public comment. There were no comments that were pro, but there were five comments that were neutral.
James Gneiting, an adjacent landowner to the proposed subdivision, stated he thought it would be better for the community to have the larger lots and less density, especially with the groundwater situation in the area.
Roger Nield, also an adjacent landowner, wanted clarification if he would be required to pay half of the fence required in the Restrictive Covenants and what his responsibility would be with animals on his land.
George Ellsworth stated he also owns property near the proposed subdivision and felt the larger lots would be better.
Roberts Evans, a resident of Lewisville, stated he thought the plan for larger lots was more acceptable in his opinion.
Lori Williamson stated she would prefer the eleven lots proposed into the city rather than the 24 lots proposed by the county.
Drew Kriser stated they have found that the restrictive covenants are enforceable in a court of law. Kriser also stated he and the other developers are in favor of doing a Development Agreement, as suggested by Lewisville’s city attorney. Kriser mentioned, in order to provide the required paved roads, the city would need to move on this as soon as possible before the weather turns.
There was no one who commented against, so Judd closed the hearing.
Meek then informed the council that they agreed the city needs to get a subdivision ordinance as soon as possible to cover this and future situations. The council also mentioned the consensus from the community is the public would rather have larger lots in order to maintain the urban feel.
Meek also mentioned a Development Agreement would work until the city finalized a subdivision ordinance. Meek stated he will draft the annexation ordinance, but Countryside Meadows will need to draft the Development Agreement.
The council unanimously decided to move approving the annexation of Countryside Meadows until their Sept. 15 meeting, where the Annexation Ordinance and Development Agreement can be passed.