Lewisville City Council unanimously agreed to table the proposed subdivision ordinance and seek out professional help to put it together because the council felt they didn’t have the knowledge to finalize it.
Mayor George Judd explained the public hearing was being held and he opened the public comment portion of the hearing.
No one testified in support of the ordinance.
Jeremy Matson, who is a developer working on the Countryside Meadows subdivision, testified neutral for the subdivision ordinance. Matson stated there were a lot of good things in the ordinance, but the requirements seemed to be pretty expensive. According to Matson, it could be costly for those who are interested in developing property in Lewisville.
Matt and Kelly Meisner then testified against the subdivision ordinance. The Meisners submitted a testimony that was read on record, stating they were opposed to the city annexing any additional subdivisions; if any more subdivisions are annexed, they felt one acre lots should be the minimum building size.
Judd then closed the public comment portion of the hearing.
The council then discussed that if the city doesn’t set boundaries, people and developers can do whatever they want around the city and it could negatively impact the city and it’s residents.
Council members felt they didn’t have adequate knowledge to write or administer the ordinance. The council mentioned the city doesn’t have a Planning and Zoning commission, and if they were to have one it would be citizens with limited knowledge, so they would need to find well-trained people, which would be difficult.
City attorney Kris Meek interjected, stating the ordinance needs to be written so it could be understood by everyone. Meeks also mentioned, because of the boom in the housing market, the city needs to stay ahead of the growth.
Meek then mentioned to the council they should hire a civil engineer on an as-needed basis to make sure things are being done correctly. Council member Brigham Briggs commented he would make some contacts to see who might be available. Meeks stated it might be good to reach out to other cities to see if they might have a person who could help on the project.
Judd later clarified the city wants to reach out to an engineer go through the ordinance and tailor it to what the city’s needs are. Judd stated they want someone professional to look at it.
“We need to make the ordinance doable for both the city and a developer to make it work,” said Meeks. “There is a fine line between enticing and overburdening. If it is too difficult, people will move out into the county.”
The council unanimously decided to table the proposed subdivision ordinance and seek out professional help for the city to finish putting the ordinance together.