The Lewisville City Council held their regular meeting April 14, covering an update to city code, maintenance, dog violations and the length of council members' terms when they have filled a vacancy.
According to the draft minutes from the meeting, there are issues with water culverts and trenches that were made when the broadband cables were installed and several residents have identified problems near their homes.
Direct Communications installed the lines and City Clerk Donetta Fife said she would check with them on a repair schedule. Mayor George Judd stated that he would find someone to repair the culverts, which they could bill the company for.
As of April 29, both of the culverts, located on 480 N and 3420 E and then at 480 N just west of 3479 E, had already been repaired with Judd stating that the cost was about $1200 for both. One of them will be billed to Direct Communications, and the other one was covered by the city, as it had been damaged several years ago when the city took a tree down.
The council then moved to amend city code 1-5-3A which designates the location of the city council meetings, which have been held at the Lewisville Community Center despite the code states they meet at the library.
"We've been meeting in the Community Center for a while so we needed to update the code to match our practice," Judd said.
Lewisville City Council meetings are also available via Zoom now after the city received CARES Act funding due to COVID-19 to allow for socially distanced meetings. To join the zoom, contact Fife at 208-390-0829 or visit the city website at www.cityoflewisville.org for the Zoom invitation on the homepage.
Under the city attorney's items, the question of the length of council member Linda Linsenmann's term as she replaced council member James Ball's original chair.
"What happened was that James had been appointed in 2020 and he was due to run for election at the end of 2020, as anyone that's been appointed has to run for election in the next cycle," Judd explained. "James ended up running for a four year seat and Linda ran for the remainder of the seat James had been appointed to."
Judd said that the way it should've been done on the ballots was to have Ball running for the remainder of his current seat and Linsenmann run for a four year term, as there are no two year seats.
"We're working it out with the attorney so we won't do that in the future," Judd said. "It got all messed up and confused so the attorney will make sure it's kept correct for this next go around."
After a discussion at the council meeting, it was determined that Linsenmann's term would expire in Jan. of 2022.
Following the discussion of council terms, resident Roxie Ashbocker ask how to have someone cited for a vicious or roaming dog violation, which attorney Kris Meek replied and stated that the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office can issue a citation if a resident is willing to sign a complaint if an officer was not there to witness the violation.
Judd stated that dogs have been an ongoing in the problem, mostly with roaming dogs. He said that with this situation though, a vicious dog had a woman pinned at her backdoor and wouldn't let her exit her home.
"What it boils down to, people like to call me or other council members when there's a dog problem and it's usually no longer happening by the time we get there, and we can't issue citation if we didn't witness it," Judd said. "We've instructed residents to reach out to the Sheriff's office instead of council members."
Judd said that the complaining party has to be willing to be a witness on the citation if an officer is not there to witness the problem in order for it to go any further.
"If they don't see it, they can't issue citations," Judd said.
Meek also stated at the meeting that residents have a right to defend their property and the safety of those on the property.