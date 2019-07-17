Lewisville to apply for traffic study

Lewisville plans to increase its ability to receive money for roads and signs by applying to have a traffic study done.
Lewisville Mayor George Judd said typically cities have a traffic study every 10 years.
“As far as I’m aware, our city’s never had a traffic study done,” Judd said.
He said there are multiple grants that could help the city pay for road signs and safer roads, but he said not having a traffic study decreases the chances the city would receive those grants.
Judd said though Lewisville has not grown, the areas nearby have, and that has increased the amount of traffic in the area.
“Traffic is what’s showing the growth,” he said.
He said since he moved to the area nearly 20 years ago, the traffic has increased substantially.
Judd said he plans to apply for a grant for the traffic study from the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC). Judd said the city will either receive the grant and have the traffic study 100% paid for, or not receive the grant and not do the study.
He said he will present with a Keller Williams representative to LHTAC in August.