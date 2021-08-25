During the Lewisville City Council public hearing on Aug. 11, the council discussed animal densities and acreage that was brought up during their July 28 meeting.
The council moved through each of the different types of animals and discussed additions, subtractions and densities of animals that would be feasible for the city to accommodate.
According to Lewisville Idaho City Code, with modification to Section 8-5-8, housing livestock and small domestic animals in residential and commercial zones will be allowed on the following conditions.
The new city code states livestock can be allowed provided there is at least a half an acre of dedicated ground where the animals can be kept. The livestock quantities are as follows: four per acre — horses, yacks, cows, mules and pigs (pigs will be limited to two per household); six per acre — donkeys, burros, ponies, alpacas and llamas; eight per acre — miniature horses and potbelly pigs; sixteen per acre — sheep and goats; twelve per acre — turkeys and large ducks; thirty-two per acre — fowl, rabbits and small ducks.
The new code states housing for large and medium animals as well as waste piles needs to be a minimum of fifty feet from all property lines. Housing for smaller animals will be according to auxiliary building setbacks. Action for noncompliance can be brought by any person whose property is affected. Any violations will be prosecuted as either an infraction or a misdemeanor.
During the pubic hearing on Aug. 11, Lewisville City Council Chairman James Ball stated the general consensus from the public was relatively positive. There were a number of people who decided to speak during the public comment portion and voiced their concerns.
Ball reiterated that the city has always allowed animals within city limits, but the city code was vague on how many and what kinds.
Public comment was opened, and Gayle Anderson of Lewisville stated she didn’t like the idea of 50 foot setback for animals housing and manure pile storage and believes it’s too excessive.
Lewisville resident Patsi Hinckley stated she was in favor of the ordinance proposal. Hinckley has four cows on two acres and thinks it’s just right, anything less means there isn’t enough feed.
“We went through it, and there was feedback about what constitutes as a small or large animal,” said Ball. “It is a work in progress, and the general consensus from the pubic hearing was to continue to finetune some of those details and to continue to work on it. There was good discussion on the problems that are known within the code and we are moving forward with fixing them.”
Council member Mark Williamson moved to have the proposed code change taken back into a work meeting to work on verbiage.
The city’s work meeting is currently set for Aug. 26 at 7 p.m.