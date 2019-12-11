Lewisville City Council is looking into changing the city’s ordinance on commercial vehicles parking on city streets after the council learned the ordinance as written has not been fully enforced.
Currently, commercial vehicles may not be “parked, stored or maintained upon any roads, streets, sidewalks, city rights of way, or highways” according to a Lewisville health, sanitation and environment ordinance. However, for years, multiple commercial vehicles, including those owned by Ball Brothers Produce, have been parked in violation of the ordinance. Trever Belnap, an employee of Ball Brothers Produce who takes care of the trucks, said the ordinance may be too restrictive.
“The way the ordinance reads right now, no commercial vehicle can be parked for any amount of time on city right-of way … they can’t even authorize a vehicle to be parked in city limits the way their ordinance reads right now,” Belnap said.
Belnap said until recently, those at Ball Brothers were not aware of the ordinance. He said he became aware of it when a city council member approached him. Lewisville Mayor George Judd said Ball Brothers has been parking trailers in city right-of-way since the 1930s. Belnap said the company has never been cited for being in violation of the ordinance.
Judd said the city council began discussing the ordinance after an individual cited for the ordinance mentioned that Ball Brothers Produce vehicles were also in violation. He said the council is now looking at potentially changing the ordinance to entirely allow commercial vehicles to park or grant permits that would allow them to park.
“It’s that or the council decide not to change the code and they’ll have to move their trailers,” Judd said.
Belnap said the council had valid concerns about being able to control parking within city limits, and said those at Ball Brothers have been communicating with council members. He said his hope is to reach a mutually beneficial solution.
“We want to work with the city of Lewisville,” Belnap said. “Our family has been there for forever.”
He said a public hearing is not required to change the code, but said members of the public can voice their thoughts in city council meetings. The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the Lewisville Community Center.