Lewisville City Council discussed having Senior Project Manager Aaron Swenson of Forsgren Associates contract with the city to do periodic inspections on subdivision projects and to work on the city’s subdivision ordinance.
The council asked Forsgren Associates if they would review the proposed Subdivision Ordinance to see if the requirements are feasible for a city the size of Lewisville.
Swenson has been a civil engineer for 21 years.
According to Swenson, he and his firm are interested in providing their services. Swenson plans on sending an employment contract to City attorney Kris Meek for review.
Swenson reaffirmed Lewisville has reached out to Forsgren Associates for their help with the city’s subdivision ordinance and plans to be their reviewing engineer on future subdivisions.
This is a new idea for the city, Swenson said, and the council meeting held was just to discuss having Forsgren help the city.
“We plan on preparing an agreement and presenting it to the city in a future council meeting,” Swenson said.
Swenson stated he has worked on several other subdivision ordinances in cities similar to Lewisville. There isn’t normally a lot to rewrite, Swenson said, it’s usually just going over sections and looking at things from a technical side.
In future developments, Swenson stated that as far as involvement goes, Forsgren Associates will review plats and engineering drawings from a technical perspective, and then send them back to the city.
The council discussed that the funds will need to be appropriated, as there is currently not a line item in the budget for these expenses.
Swenson will come back to meet with the council in Jan. to further discuss his services provided to the city and the subdivision ordinance.