The City of Lewisville will be holding a public hearing in February to hear the citizen’s opinions regarding the city’s 90-foot setback requirement.
During the Dec. 12 City Council meeting, Mayor George Judd said he and other city officials have received numerous complaints about the building setback of 90-feet from the centerline of the road, a majority of which citizens are saying is too far back.
According to draft minutes from the meeting, the council discussed potential solutions to appease the citizens but also a sufficient setback. It was concluded that since it is a land use matter, the conversation should be up for public discussion.
City Attorney Kris Meek also suggested the council talk with Jefferson County Planning and Zoning about creating an impact area agreement and have a hearing on that during the public discussion. Judd said he will develop a few sketches showing what the different options would look like and present them as well.
The hearing is tentatively scheduled for the city’s Feb. 13 council meeting at 7 p.m. A notice of the hearing will be published and placed in individual post office boxes in January.
In other action, the city has approved the removal of decaying trees adjacent to the Wade Ball home.
Judd indicated that he received an $11,100 bid to remove the tree adjacent to the Ball property as well as trimming the 10 trees in front of the Lynn home to 50-feet. He said the city will do its own cleanup and that it will be beneficial to take care of the trees while there are no leaves.
The council unanimously approved the removal and trimming of the city trees.
The issue with the city’s trees has been an ongoing issue and discussion since May when Mike and Megan Lynn approached the council and informed them that he believes the large cottonwood trees near his house are “unsound” and that they may come down during a windstorm and “crush” his house.
After the Lynn’s discussed the issue, other residents began informing the council of similar concerns. For example at the July 11 meeting, resident Randy Johnson asked to have two elm trees on the city’s property be removed due to the seeds sprouting and growing in his yard as well as a large tree limb falling on Ball’s fence earlier this year causing substantial damage that the city had to remedy.