Lewisville to loan WWII relic to Legacy Flight Museum
EDNA GRANT / The Jefferson Star

The 40 millimeter World War II gun sitting outside the Lewisville Library will soon be relocated to the Legacy Flight Museum in Rexburg where it will be restored and displayed in a long-time loan from the city.

The loan of the old weapon was approved at the July 12 Lewisville City Council Meeting. According to the Legacy Flight Museum founder John Bagley, the gun will be moved from Lewisville, and brought to the museum where Bagley and volunteers will begin the restoration process.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.