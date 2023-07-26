Lewisville to loan WWII relic to Legacy Flight Museum

The 40 millimeter World War II gun sitting outside the Lewisville Library will soon be relocated to the Legacy Flight Museum in Rexburg where it will be restored and displayed in a long-time loan from the city.
The loan of the old weapon was approved at the July 12 Lewisville City Council Meeting. According to the Legacy Flight Museum founder John Bagley, the gun will be moved from Lewisville, and brought to the museum where Bagley and volunteers will begin the restoration process.
“We are so appreciative of the fact that we’re going to get this,” Bagley said in a phone interview on July 19. “We’re really excited about it.”
Displayed outside of the museum already is a Vietnam era ambulance, a Buffalo fire engine and several other vehicles. Bagley stated this gun will be displayed by the entry way of the museum, a great spot to keep it in the eye of the public.
The restoration of the artifact, Bagley said, will include cleaning it, removing the rust and repainting it. Restorers will also be raising the guns on the machine, to mount them in the air properly as they are currently laying flat on the machine.
According to Lewisville Mayor Curtis Thomas, old guns like these are typically displayed with the barrels at a 40 to 45 degree angle. However, at some point in the machine’s history, the barrels had been welded down, he said.
“It’s going to take some doing,” Bagley stated. “We don’t know what the condition the mechanism is in, so we’ll have to see how we can move the guns.”
Lewisville residents Orlin and Julia Lewis have been long-time helpers at the flight museum, said Bagley, and were instrumental in setting up this loan. They, Bagley said, were the ones to tell him about the gun which has sat in Lewisville for over 60 years without professional care or audience.
“We’re grateful, we’re very grateful to have this opportunity,” Bagley said, “because here is a piece of history, and it’s going to take some work.”
The museum is in no way taking the artifact from the city, but instead partnering with the city to give it the care it deserves and is in need of — bringing it to wider audiences.
It’s display, he said, will have proper lighting, an appropriate concrete pad and a plaque declaring the city’s ownership of it.
“It’ll be great, but it needs to be taken care of,” Bagley stated. “The vets are gone. World War II vets are all gone now, and this is just one of those ways that we can honor them.”
According to Thomas, the gun has been displayed on the concrete pad in front of the Lewisville Library since before he moved to town in 1963. While he doesn’t know the specific details of the gun’s history in the city, he knows Neal Erickson, who passed away in 2010, was instrumental in acquiring the artifact for the city. He said he believes it arrived not too long following the second World War.
While the council chose to approve the loan, City Attorney Kris Meek recommended the city have a Memorandum of Understanding with the museum to legally ensure Lewisville remains in ownership and is credited on the display plaque.
The gun will not be moved until this part of the loan agreement is complete, but Thomas shared the council believes the museum may want to have the machine moved while the weather is still warm.
