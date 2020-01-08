Lewisville City Council members are creating an updated rental policy for Lewisville Community Center after the city lost out on money in November.
Lewisville Mayor George Judd said two individuals wanted to rent the center at the same time. One of them had already reserved it, but did not ultimately use the reservation or pay for it, meaning the city lost out on rental money from the other potential renter, he said.
“The question basically came up, why was it even on the calendar as reserved if they hadn’t paid?” Judd said.
Judd said council members updated the policy Dec. 11 to clearly state payment must be submitted to reserve the center and notice of cancellation must be given 48 hours in advance to be refunded. He said that had been the intent of the policy. Judd said while updating the policy, council members also changed it so renters need not specify which rooms they will use.
“Basically we’re like, ‘What’s the point, they’ve got to have the bathroom
Judd said rentals cost $50 for Lewisville residents and $250 for nonresidents, with an average of two rentals per month and more in the winter. Judd said the center had six rentals in December as of Dec. 19.
According to draft meeting minutes, the policy will need final approval in tonight’s council meeting.