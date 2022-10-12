The City of Lewisville opted to wait until next year to move forward with their waste water disposal project, as more funding could be available.

Mayor Curtis Thomas informed the Lewisville City Council during their September 14 meeting of the lack of funding for the project estimated to cost about $13.8 million.

