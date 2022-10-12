The City of Lewisville opted to wait until next year to move forward with their waste water disposal project, as more funding could be available.
Mayor Curtis Thomas informed the Lewisville City Council during their September 14 meeting of the lack of funding for the project estimated to cost about $13.8 million.
Even with the grant awarded to the city by the Department of Environmental Quality, which was around $3.5 million, the city would still have come up with an additional $10 million, according to the meeting draft minutes. According to Thomas, the grant was merely a drop in the bucket.
“If we were to start on this project, we would have to bond,” Thomas said. “If we bonded, it wouldn’t pass because $10 million is a lot. I am not for putting that burden on my community.”
Lewisville has been working with Keller Associates on a sewer study to run a line to Menan’s sewer system. With the estimated cost of the project, the plan is now to wait on it and reapply for a higher grant ranking from the DEQ next year.
The city has waited a long time for a project like this one, Thomas said. If waiting another year is what it takes to keep the cost low for the residents, he believes the city will be ok. However, he stated they cannot completely turn their heads away from the issue.
According to Thomas, Lewisville residents have septic systems, and when developments go in, they are all either individual or community septic systems. The problem, he stated, is when an area has ground water as close to the surface as is it is in Lewisville — the more concentrated a community with septic tanks is, the more likely an occurrence of contamination becomes.
“The whole plan was to hook up with Menan,” said Thomas, explaining a common issue of sewer-loads in the surrounding areas.
He stated Menan, Rigby and Ririe are struggling with their sewer hook-ups, and even mentioned the City of Shelley started refusing new hook-ups due to the overwhelming amount of them.
Keller Associates, he said, is working with the city and looking closely for funding options to supplement whatever award is granted to Lewisville through the DEQ next year.
Presently, while there are several grants to aid the community members in paying for sewer services, they have yet to find many grants available to aid in constructing the line and creating the service.
“We’re not back to square one,” Thomas said. “We’re going to regroup and look at our options.”
At the same meeting, the city council approved an amendment to the plat for the Countryside Meadows Subdivision, a subdivision in the northwest end of Lewisville following a public hearing on the matter.
According to Thomas, the plat was amended to fix access to the cul-de-sac after a mistake was made during road installation.
In the meeting draft minutes it stated the road was installed 40 feet shorter than the plat projected. With the amendment, only one of the four lots will be changed, and the distance to the cul-de-sac was shortened by those 40 feet.
As there were no comments for, against or neutral at the public hearing, the council moved to approve the amendment. Thomas also noted the city will likely need to chip and seal the road next spring.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.