LEWISVILLE — The IDAHO Magazine is featuring Lewisville in its June 2023 issue. They’ve dropped their paywall for stories in the June online edition, so the article can be read at leisure at idahomagaine.com/article/lewisville-spotlight-idaho.

Several Lewisville youth attended the FFA (Future Farmers of America) Idaho State Career Development Events held in Moscow, Idaho at the University of Idaho this past week. Those attending included Kalli Smith, daughter of Leland and Lisa Smith; Andrew Sauer, son of Scott and Cammie Sauer; Ladd Taylor, son of Waco and Anna Taylor; Jade Rhodes, granddaughter of Greg and Laura Hayes; and Lucy Barney, granddaughter of Richard and Diana Barney. High schoolers, Andrew Sauer and Ladd Taylor were members of the Forestry team that took fourth place in state; Jade Rhodes was on the Veterinary Science team that took third place in the state; Lucy Barney was on the state champion Agricultural Communications team and was third High Individual; and Kalli Smith, a member of the Rigby Middle School FFA, was high individual for the Livestock Evaluation Invitational.


