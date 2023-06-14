Several Lewisville youth attended the FFA (Future Farmers of America) Idaho State Career Development Events held in Moscow, Idaho at the University of Idaho this past week. Those attending included Kalli Smith, daughter of Leland and Lisa Smith; Andrew Sauer, son of Scott and Cammie Sauer; Ladd Taylor, son of Waco and Anna Taylor; Jade Rhodes, granddaughter of Greg and Laura Hayes; and Lucy Barney, granddaughter of Richard and Diana Barney. High schoolers, Andrew Sauer and Ladd Taylor were members of the Forestry team that took fourth place in state; Jade Rhodes was on the Veterinary Science team that took third place in the state; Lucy Barney was on the state champion Agricultural Communications team and was third High Individual; and Kalli Smith, a member of the Rigby Middle School FFA, was high individual for the Livestock Evaluation Invitational.
Trinette Southway is a grandma. Her daughter, Nicole Childs, and her husband, Sam, are the parents of their first child, a boy born June 11. His name will be James; he tipped the scales at six pounds, two ounces and measured 19 inches long. The Childs family lives in American Fork, Utah.
Madysen Selman, daughter of Scott and Emily Selman, is getting married on Thursday, June 22, at The Barn in Idaho Falls. Her fiance is Carter Lance, son of Brandon and Valerie Lance. A reception will be held in their honor that evening from 6:00 — 8:30 p.m. at the same venue.
The 10th Annual Wells Barney Memorial Horse Pulling Contest will be held on Saturday, June 17, at 1:00 p.m. at the Rigby Rodeo Grounds, following the Stampede Days Parade.
Happy Birthday to Darwin Casper and Richard Aitken! Other birthdays this week include: June 15 — Wade Ball and Braden Petersen; June 16 — Jace Briggs, Krista Briggs, Kim Cook, and Patricia Spackman; June 17 — Lloyd Becker, Anna Taylor, and Jim Telford; June 18 — Terrell Brown; June 19 — Eric Straton, Annie Hall, and Anders Murray; and June 20 — Bridger Rosenberg.
Happy Fathers’ Day on Sunday, June 18, to all of the dads out there.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney1927@gmail.com.
