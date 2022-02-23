The City of Lewisville welcomed Curtis S. Thomas as their new Mayor in January, after his eight year absence from the office.
Thomas was asked to run for mayor 12 years ago, he stated, but he stepped down in 2014 after a four year term.
“I didn’t feel like I was doing it justice,” Thomas said, stating he was always busy with work.
The now-retired high school teacher says that he is better suited to serve the community he lives in with his wife JaLene, with whom he has been married for 46 years.
Thomas, now 67 years old, worked in Bonneville Joint School District No. 93. He taught Electronics and Robotics at Hillcrest High School and at Bonneville Technical Careers High School, a career he said he enjoyed.
During his first term as mayor, Thomas stated that he supported a program Lewisville now calls the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council. This program was aimed at youth in Lewisville, encouraging them to become involved in their community.
“They would plan Easter Egg hunts and plant flowers around the city buildings,” Thomas said, to list just a few of the different service projects the program initiated.
The youth advisory operated throughout his first term as Mayor, but has since died out. Upon his return to office, however, Thomas wishes to reinstitute it.
“We don’t have a lot of youth in Lewisville,” he said, “but it would give the kids something to do during the summer and make them appreciate things a little more.”
Thomas is hoping his new term will give him the opportunity to expand on a project that he started during his previous venture as mayor – developing the Lewisville Community Center.
Lewisville completed construction on the community center during Thomas’s previous term, but it did not meet the mayor’s complete vision, according to Thomas. He stated that the city had designed it to have Lewisville Library combined with the community center, and that the center would contain a room for the city council to meet.
According to Thomas, Lewisville’s former Mayor George Judd, who stepped down due to health issues, has been working on the plans to continue the Lewisville Community Center Project.
In the meantime, Thomas and Jalene are happy to live in the small community of Lewisville. They have four grown sons and 11 grandchildren to enjoy.