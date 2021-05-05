The Rigby City Council gave final approval for Local Improvement District (LID) #10 at their meeting April 22.
The final hearing for LID #10 had no participants sign up to speak in favor, against or neutral on the LID, which covers 3rd West, 4th North and Tall Ave.
Council member Becky Harrison stated that she’s only heard positive things from the residents on Tall Ave and that they’re largely excited for the project to get started.
Tall Ave. is planned to have the sewer and water main replaced and install two french drains, or stormwater drains, replaces the water and sewer lines to property lines, replace the asphalt roadway and sidewalk, and add in curb and gutter. Currently, there is no curb and gutters in the area which has resulted in damage to the roadways and issues with water drainage. The cost estimate for Tall Ave. is $561,000.
“On Tall Avenue, the current water line is undersized,” said Jaden Jackson with Keller Associates previously. “And there is an actual fire hydrant on Tall Avenue that isn’t tied in just because it can’t supply fire flow. While this is happening, the water main itself will be upsized to a six inch, that fire hydrant will be taken care of and connect so if there is any problems, it will work properly.”
On 4th North, there will be a sewer replacement, sewer and water services placed on the property line, replacing asphalt roadway and sidewalks as well as curbing and gutters. The cost on 4th North will be $924,666.
The 3rd West portion will be focused on installing a French drain, completing the roadway and adding in curbing, gutters and a sidewalk. This portion of the project will cost $71,000.
The total project cost is $1,224,133.09 and the work will be completed by Avail Valley Construction, who beat out Mountain Valley Construction, Edstrom Construction and HK Contractors for the work.
Jackson previously detailed that the original assessment cost was $1,429,853 for the whole project and that residents would see a drop in the initial cost estimates they received. With the bids coming in lower than the council initially thought, they agreed that all of the curb and gutter should be replaced on 4th North, as the original plan to just do sections would lead to problems in the future and there would still be savings.
“Well we’re saving $170,000 to begin with, we should look at doing the whole thing and doing it correct,” said council member Doug Burke previously.
The approved cost compared to the estimated cost is a difference in savings of $193,009.71.