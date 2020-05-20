Lift station prep underway for Rigby

Mitch Bradley, Rigby Public Works Administrator, said work on a new lift station for Rigby should be underway soon.
Lift stations transfer water from the city, traveling through smaller stations until reaching a main station, converging into one line that takes water to the treatment plant.
Keller Associates will be doing the project which will require reversing the water flow of the sewer line at 4th N and Annis Highway.
“This will be a second main lift station to alleviate some of the pressure on the one main station we have now,” Bradley said. “I don’t want to reach capacity on our current station.”
Rigby currently has seven lift stations. Each smaller lift station pumps water from the road drain lines to one main station, which then takes that water to the treatment plant in one large pipe. The new lift station will take 1/3 of the city’s water and run it a different way to the treatment plant.
“We’ll get rolling on it pretty soon,” Bradley said. “The way the East side of town is growing is incredible and we’d like to provide some release with the new station to allow for growth.”