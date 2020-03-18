Liliane Anderson heads to D.C. to represent Idaho in Voice of Democracy contest

In January, Liliane Anderson won the Idaho Voice of Democracy contest along with a $1000 and an all-expense paid trip to Washington for the national competition.
Anderson spent five days in Washington touring every war memorial and museums in the National Mall along with Arlington National Cemetery and George Washington’s Mt. Vernon in VA.
Anderson and the other 51 contestants in attendance traveled together in a bus to each site and even had the opportunity to tour part of the White House.
“We did a lot; it was crazy,” Anderson said with a laugh. “We probably spent about 14 hours a day out touring. I don’t know if I can pick just one favorite but if I had to choose, it’d be Arlington or the Holocaust Museum.”
The contestants’ speeches were already recorded and submitted prior to the trip. For the Voice of Democracy contest dinner, Anderson said the contestants were recognized and awarded their scholarships and the winning contestant, Shruthi Kumar of Omaha, Neb., delivered her speech.
The Voice of Democracy is an audio-essay program that gives students from ninth to twelfth grade the opportunity to earn scholarships through a patriotic essay, according to the Veterans of Foreign Wars website.
This year’s theme, What Makes America Great, had Anderson rewriting her entire speech one week before the submission after going through several drafts and edits with Rigby teacher, Jason Richardson.
“She’s phenomenal,” Richardson said. “She’s just a fighter. She went through three peer reviews and just felt like the piece wasn’t going anywhere. She scrapped it, and started over.”
According to a previous Jefferson Star article, Anderson won $100 at the local competition, $100 at the district level and $1000 at state when she took first.
The scholarships start at $1000 with first place taking $30000. Anderson won $1500 from the Department of Arkansas and Auxiliary Les Thone Memorial Scholarship.
“The amount of work that goes into these is just incredible,” said Roy Gibson, commander of VFW Post 1004. “In my opinion, you’ve got 58 of the brightest kids in the world at the competition.”
According to the VFW, over 51,000 students enter the competition each year in hopes of receiving a scholarship. More than $1.9 million is awarded through the program.
Anderson encourages students interested in participating to give the contest a shot and really put in the work. She said speaking to people who knew a lot about the topic and having them give critiques helped her define what she wanted to write. She says the trip to Washington isn’t too bad either.
“D.C. was absolutely incredible,” Anderson said. “Getting to meet all these people and make friends in D.C. was great as well as getting to meet the veterans and work with them. They’re just inspiring.”