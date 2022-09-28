Lindy Ross Elementary library sees renovation

The Lindy Ross Elementary School Library received a remodel over the summer, according to Clark County School District #161 Superintendent Eileen Holden, creating more space for teachers and students.
The project, which began the day school let out for the summer, was completed by Maintenance Supervisor Dan Hagar, with help from a small number of community volunteers.
“We took everything out,” said Holden. “There were two different carpets, which were installed at different times, and did all new flooring.”
Additionally, the library was partitioned to create two separate rooms, one for small group work with students, another which will be used as a staff break room, according to Holden.
“The staff never had a break room before,” she said. “So now this room has a laminator; which used to be kept in the library, and having that out in the open isn’t safe for elementary students. So now the laminator is there as well as a table.”
As part of the project, the library walls were repainted, Holden said, to create a nice bright and fresh new feeling. The bookshelves were re-installed, the library desk was replaced, new storage cabinet space was created and rugs were ordered to sit atop the new laminate flooring.
School staff also weeded through the books, discarding well-worn copies of books. Holden stated they went through and took notes of books which needed replaced, which books had been misplaced and which had multiple copies on the shelves.
“We found some books that actually belonged to classroom sets,” She said, “which had been mistakenly shelved instead of returned to the classroom.”
Beginning when school finished for the summer, Hager was able to complete 98 percent of the remodel by the first day of school, Holden stated. With the exception of a few finishing touches, such as the placement of rugs and bulletin boards, the library was ready for the new school year.
“He’s amazing,” she said. “We keep him happy with these things.”
According to Holden, the library remodel was paid through the district’s maintenance fund. However, since not all the bills on the project have yet been paid, she is not yet certain of the overall cost.
“Since we started in the summer, some of it was paid through last year’s budget and then some of it was paid with this year’s,” she stated.
Lindy Ross Elementary’s previous principal, Shantelle Olliphant, did not have an office, Holden said, but instead used a classroom as her office. Since acquiring new principal Sara Winters, the district and school staff opted to move staff around so Winters could have an office.
According to Holden, it was this shuffle which brought the need for additional space to the district’s mind. She said they knew they required more space for small group work, which is what led them to prioritize redoing the library.
“It’s nice,” Holden said about the new look. “All the adults who’ve gone in there have been impressed. It looks like it should.”
Another project Clark County School District intended to complete over the summer was a small remodel of the dishwashing room at Lindy Ross and replacement of the dishwasher. However, due to supply chain issues this year, the project was put on hold, Holden stated.
She said the district is waiting to have another opportunity where they can take the necessary time to do it. The project is the next item in the to-do list, she stated.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.