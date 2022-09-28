Lindy Ross Elementary library sees renovation

Maintenance Supervisor Dan Hager (right) and a community volunteer (left) working on the floor in the newly partitioned room in the Lindy Ross Elementary library.

 Courtesy Photo

The Lindy Ross Elementary School Library received a remodel over the summer, according to Clark County School District #161 Superintendent Eileen Holden, creating more space for teachers and students.

The project, which began the day school let out for the summer, was completed by Maintenance Supervisor Dan Hagar, with help from a small number of community volunteers.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.