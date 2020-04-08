Lions finish school vision screenings

The Rigby Lions Club has announced the end of its 2019/2020 vision screenings. Since September, more than 16,000 children were screened in forty-five elementary schools living in the Upper Snake River Valley.
Its schedule ended abruptly with the cancellation of its last five schools (four private and one public school) due to COVID-19 closures. The last two schools screened were two of the smallest, Swan Valley Elementary and the Learning Academy of Teton Valley in Driggs.
While the Rigby Lions Club is a small club, it screens more children than any other club in Idaho. This year’s schedule was only possible because of dedicated Lions Zoey Bloom, Paul Butikofer, Gale Ferguson, Carlene Grover, J.D. Hancock, Dee Jessup, Sue Kenny, Ena Merrill, Pat Scott, Wendy Wojdan-Bloom, the St. Anthony Lions Club, community volunteers Leah Ferguson and Lynda Schreiber, Dr. Wesley Porter and many school volunteers.
This has been a most difficult scheduling year because of weather and members’ health issues.
The Lions Club is the largest service organization in the world and is always seeking new members. If you are interested in becoming a member and serving your community call Jerry Mastel at 208-521-1115. If you’re not interested in becoming a member but would like to assist with individual projects, including vision screening, call Pat Scott at 208-745-7123.