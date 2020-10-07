Lister retires after 28 years with JJSD #251

Kim Lister, Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 PowerSchool Specialist, has retired after 28 years.
“Kim was one that was always at work,” Keith Scholes, District Director of Technology, said. “She wanted everything to work well for teachers and students.”
Scholes said Lister was the type of person that was patient and always looked on the bright side of things, even when things were difficult to work with or there were bugs to straighten out.
“I remember when we moved to online registration, and I think Kim talked to every parent in the district,” Scholes said, laughing. “I would hear here hang up the phone, take a deep breath, and then pick up the other line. She was dedicated and loved what she did.”
Lister said that some of the biggest changes she’s seen over her 28 years at the district has been the number of students and the changes to technology.
When she started her work at Jefferson, Lister believes there were approximately 2,500 students in the whole district. Now she estimates the number of students to be between 6,600-6,800.
“I’ve enjoyed my job and I’m going to miss it,” Lister said.
Superintendent Chad Martin said Lister has brought stability to the district as change has continued over the years.
“Kim was always willing to do what it takes to find an answer,” Martin said. “If she didn’t know an answer, she’d research it, but she knew pretty much everything. We knew she could find a solution and make things work better.”
Following her retirement from the district, Lister said she’s looking forward to keeping up with family, fishing, doing family history and traveling.
As parting advice, Lister stated, “It’s important to support the district and schools, and when we work together, we make things better.”