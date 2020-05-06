Governor Brad Little announced plans for reopening Idaho April 23, which included four stages outlining which businesses will open when and how others should prepare to move forward.
Each stage has identified dates, with criteria requirements that must be met before moving forward to the next stage.
The criteria for moving forward includes a downward trend in COVID-19 cases, a downward trend of COVID-19 like illnesses and patient treatment without the use of crisis standard care along with the availability of ventilators, ICU beds and personal protective equipment.
Businesses that can open in stage one include places of worship, daycare facilities, organized youth activities and camps. Each business or entity must follow set guidelines. Stage one is expected to last from May 1 to May 15.
Businesses that should start making preparations to open in stage two include restaurants, which can currently continue carry-out orders, indoor gyms and recreational facilities and hair salons. Detailed information on the stages of reopening can be found at www.rebound.idaho.gov.
Rigby Mayor Jason Richard participated in an “All Jobs are Essential” rally April 25 to voice his concerns on Little’s efforts to “flatten the curve” in Idaho.
“Idaho will be better positioned for a strong economic rebound because of the difficult changes we are making in the short-term,” Little said in an announcement April 23. “Like everyone, I want our economy back up and running as soon as possible, but we simply cannot open everything all at once and reverse the good work we have done collectively over the past month to slow the spread of coronavirus. We have a plan to reopen our economy in stages, consistent with direction from the President.”
According to Richardson, he participated in the rally because of the amount of struggle the community is facing by not being able to work and provide for their families.
“I’m doing it for those without an ensured paycheck,” Richardson, who is also a teacher, said. “It’s had a real impact in an area that hasn’t really been affected by coronavirus.”
Richardson said he appreciates what the governor did when the state didn’t have as much data, but now that Idaho has more information, Richardson say’s it’s time to open back up. He stated that the rally wasn’t a protest, but a way to show residents that someone is fighting for them.
For places of worship, preparations have begun for opening after May 1. Pastor Dave Schilling of the Crown of Life Lutheran Church outlined their precautions for services that started back May 3.
Along with spacing out their musicians and singers, Schilling stated that families will be allowed into the church one at a time, with direction on where to sit and how much space to leave between congregants.
The church also has face masks prepared to give to those without one as well as new procedures for distributing the Holy Communion, which will resume May 10.
“We’re so excited,” Schilling said. “I’ve been live-streaming services since the restrictions started but I’ve told worshipers that if they’re still uncomfortable with coming back, to return when they’re ready.”
Schilling had mixed feelings COVID-19 precautions, saying that a one-size fits all solution doesn’t make sense, as the area hasn’t seen the same impacts as other locations like New York. He did state his admiration for Little for sticking with his conservative decisions on COVID-19 responses.
Schilling looks forward to opening nonetheless, with the biggest difficulty he anticipates as not shaking hands or hugging.
“That’s just who we are,” Schilling said.
Steve Browning, Stake President of the Rigby Idaho Stake for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, stated that while the governor’s order will allow churches to re-open, currently there has been no direction from the Presidency of the Church instructing local leaders in making re-opening decisions for their members.
Browning stated that the Presidency of the Church directed all churches worldwide to close before Little announced closures in Idaho, so home-centered church will continue to be the directive for members until announcements are made otherwise.
Edward Wagner with the Presbyterian Church stated that with the guidelines in place, the church will remain closed until June. Wagner stated that with a single restroom, the size of their meeting room and the high volume of vulnerable populations in their congregation, prolonging the closure will be the best option for the Presbyterian Church.
Julia Park, owner of Rock-a-bye Daycare stated that while they have remained open during the stay-at-home order as an essential business, they’ve experienced a drop in attendees by approximately 80%.
“We’re excited ‘cause we miss the kids,” Park said.
To comply with direction given by the governor, Rock-a-bye has implemented daily temperature checks, supervised hand washing and increased how much they’re cleaning. As students are dropped-off or picked-up, only one guardian is allowed in the building.
Park expects their numbers to gradually rise as parents return to work in the following stages of reopening.
Brittney Graham, owner of Lollipop Land Daycare, said that on an average day, they generally watched 115 to 120 children. On their slowest day during COVID-19, they watched approximately 25 children.
While they already follow strict cleaning guidelines by the Department of Health and Welfare, Lollipop Land has implemented more hand washing, changed the bleach ratio for cleaning and disinfecting, doing daily temperature checks and only allowing children and employees into the facility.
Graham stated that they have already started to see an increase in their numbers as parents return to work.
Businesses expected to open in stage two, which is currently scheduled for May 16 to May 29, include hair salons, indoor gyms and recreation facilities.
Kent Parrell of Inks Anonymous Tattoo in Rigby stated that he’s currently unsure of when to open his business. Tattoo parlors were originally told to close at the same time as hair and nail salons but haven’t been mentioned in the Rebound Idaho documents specifically. Parrell believes they’ll follow the lead of what salons do.
“It’s hard to say,” he said. “Some shops in Idaho Falls have already opened up but when we do, we’ll do it by appointment only and we’ll lock the doors to restrict walk-ins.”
With gyms expected to open May 16, Kate Tyler of Ririe Fit 4 All said they’ll be taking precautions in terms of sanitizing equipment like usual and providing sanitizer to patrons.
“We’d rather be overly cautious,” Tyler said. “We’re very conscious about health and wellness.”