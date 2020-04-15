The Rigby City Council discussed vacating the alleyway by the Farnsworth TV and Pioneer Museum and the Good to Go gas station in order for an expansion of Little Caesars pizza.
Currently, the Little Caesars Express is located in the gas station, but the company would like to expand the location by adding a drive-thru.
Mayor Jason Richardson said the council approved moving forward with the paperwork outlining what the agreement would look like. Once the paperwork and plan is presented, the council will then vote if the city will vacate the area.
Richardson stated that the city would like to have a right-of-way established as well as maintaining access to the area.
Vacating the alleyway and implementing a drive-thru should not hinder museum operation, Richardson said.